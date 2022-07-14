North Queensland Register

Mayor Frank Beveridge meets with assistant minister for health Julieanne Gilbert to discuss need for better Towers health facilities

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
July 14 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Frank Beveridge said the council had and continued to advocate strongly for the local region; including improved health facilities. Picture: Charters Towers Regional Council.

Charters Towers Regional Council has called for improved health services to be delivered in the local region.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Thomas

Zoe Thomas

Journalist - North Queensland Register/Queensland Country Life

Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.