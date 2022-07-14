The price ease trend continued in Mareeba as 1000 head were yarded at the combined agents' prime and store sale on July 12.
The yarding consisted of 472 prime cattle and 389 store cattle.
The prime cattle consisted of 36 bullocks, 21 heifers, 310 cows and 105 bulls.
Store cattle consisted of 168 steers, 208 heifers and 13 cows and calves.
The yarding was drawn from Cape York, Chillagoe, Atherton as well as local and coastal areas.
Agents' noted cattle consisted of a good run of quality slaughter cattle with larger lines of lighter bulls and cows.
Queensland Rural agent Jake Smith said the sale saw an increased yarding of cattle from last week.
"We've seen all buyers present and probably a few extra restocker buyers also operating on the light steers and light heifers," he said.
Agents' noted bullocks were quoted 28 cents easier, heifers were 29 cents easier, and cows were 30 cents easier on last week's rates.
Heavy bullocks over 400kg topped 390c/kg to average 347c/kg, while medium heifers up to 400kg topped 402c/kg to average 316c/kg.
Heavy heifers over 400kg topped 302c/kg, while medium cows up to 400kg topped 300c/kg to average 246c/kg.
Heavy cows over 400kg topped 290c/kg to average 279c/kg, while bulls over 500kg topped 322c/kg to average 307c/kg.
Best priced trade heifers were presented on account Ecclemin that sold for 302c/kg, weighing 500kg to return $1511/hd.
The top pen of cows sold for 290c/kg, weighing 495kg to return $1437/hd.
Agents' noted store cattle were made up of mixed quality with Brahman runs back in price. Agents' said there were very few flatbacks at the higher end of the price range.
Steers up to 200kg topped at 600c/kg to average 464c/kg, steers between 200kg and 300kg topped at 600c/kg, while steers between 300kg to 400kg topped at 402c/kg to average 343c/kg.
Mickeys up to 200kg topped at 430c/kg to average 394cc/kg, mickeys between 200kg and 300kg topped at 490c/kg to average 303c/kg, while mickeys between 300kg to 400kg topped at 365c/kg to average 256c/kg.
Heifers up to 200kg topped at 450c/kg and averaged 376c/kg, heifers between 200kg to 300kg topped 436c/kg to average 361c/kg and heifers between 300 to 400kg topped at 402c/kg to average 316c/kg.
A pen of 10 steers on account T and K French made 509c/kg and weighed 270kg to return $1371/hd. A further pen of seven heifers on the same account sold for 415c/kg weighing 281kg to return $1169/hd.
Cows and calves returned $1525 per unit.
The next Mareeba prime and store sale is scheduled for July 19.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
