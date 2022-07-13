Prices continued to ease in Charters Towers as over 2000 head were offloaded at the combined agents' prime and store sale on July 13.
Pre-sale yarding figures consisted of 1343 store cattle and 1415 prime cattle.
Store cattle consisted of 912 steers, 385 heifers and 46 cows and calves. Prime cattle consisted of 151 bullocks, 56 heifers, 1127 cows and 81 bulls.
The yarding was drawn from Richmond, Torrens Creek, Mount Garnet, Julia Creek and local areas.
Vendors Frank and Robyn Blacklock of Pelham Station, Julia Creek offloaded a run of 86 Brahman cross cows to average 280c/kg, weighing 446kg to return $1249/hd.
A pen of their six cows fetched 308c/kg weighing 527kg and returned $1623/hd. A further single cow reached 308c/kg weighing 530kg and returned $1634.
Nutrien Ag Solutions Charters Towers livestock agent Brent Williams said market prices had eased.
"The fat job so far has been back compared to last week, but last week was a smaller yarding as well," he said.
"But all in all, the cows are probably back 20 to 30 cents, bullocks much the same in places, but there are a limited number of bullocks and heifers yarded.
"There is a fair run of cows making up to 320c with the average run of cows making around 280c to 290c.
"But they have been selling to a competitive market and buying panel."
Mr Williams said there were a number of contributing factors as to why prices had eased.
"The meatworks are overloaded to an extent," he said.
"Selling meat overseas has tightened up a little bit too with what is happening around the world.
"There is also an abundance of cattle rolling into the new financial year, people wanted to sell.
"It's those three or four factors coming together."
As the threat of foot and mouth disease in Indonesia continues to grow, Mr Williams said he believed the market was still selling on trend.
"I don't think it's putting pressure on producers to offload, I think they're still selling seasonally," he said.
"But I do think there is some doubt within the industry regarding it all. It is a big unknown.
"It's such a new subject, people are still learning about it.
"I don't think it's factoring into selling or not selling right now."
Final sale results were still being tallied at time of publication. Read the full market report in next week's edition of the North Queensland Register.
The next Charters Towers prime and store sale is scheduled for July 20.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
