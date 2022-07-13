Taskforce of 100 workers repair damage to Mount Isa rail line

Recovery works to reinstate the Mount Isa to Townsville rail line are underway with Queensland Rail staff deployed from around Queensland to assist.
A taskforce of more than 100 staff from Mount Isa, Cloncurry, Richmond, Hughenden, Townsville and Charters Towers are working to repair nine kilometres of damage caused to the rail network, following the derailment of a single carriage near Nelia on Thursday July 7.
Queensland Rail Head of Regional Jim Benstead said all wagons had been moved from the site, allowing repair works to get underway.
"Crews are now focused on replacing approximately 4500 concrete sleepers and completely rebuilding a section of track, working as quickly as possible without compromising safety," Mr Benstead said
"This is a mammoth task and the remote location requires complex planning and logistics with sourcing and deploying the required machinery, materials and resources."
Mr Benstead said crews and equipment were being brought in from all across Queensland to assist.
"(This includes) special track machinery from Maryborough and Roma and sleepers from Malbon.
"We've stood up a taskforce of more than 100 Queensland Rail staff and contractors to help with the recovery, and already onsite we have all concrete sleepers and more than 10 pieces of machinery including excavators, bobcats and loaders, required for the resleepering works."
Inlander customers travelling between Townsville and Mount Isa will continue to be conveyed by road coaches.
"We are continuing to keep our freight operators and customers up to date as recovery efforts progress.
"Investigations into the cause of the derailment are continuing by Queensland Rail and relevant authorities.
"At this stage, the line is expected to remain closed this week, while recovery works are undertaken."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
