Some brands slow to increase milk price

Surely Coles and Woolworths will lift the price of their milk to at least $3/L but more likely $3.20/L in the coming weeks. This is not only in line with increases in farmgate prices in Queensland, but very similar increases in farmgate prices Australia wide. There is no justification for retailers leaving prices at $2.60 which is clearly a level at which retailers would be losing money. It is unclear whether retailers are in fact the ones taking this loss at present or whether the processors that package their milk are being forced to take a loss until retail prices move.