Retail milk prices going up, but supermarket brands and Dairy Farmers slow to move

By Eric Danzi, Co Ceo, Eastausmilk
July 16 2022 - 12:00am
Some brands slow to increase milk price

Farmgate milk prices moved up significantly on July 1 with farmers receiving between an extra 15 and 20 cents a litre. This was long overdue and reflects the increase in cost of production rather than giving farmers a significant profit. In future years, the price will need to continue to increase to allow farmers to make a reasonable profit or milk production will continue to decline.

