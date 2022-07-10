How to customise your engagement ring

An engagement ring is a very personal piece of jewellery. Customising your engagement ring ensures a meaningful representation of your relationship. Photo: Adobe Stock.

This is branded content

An engagement ring is a very personal piece of jewellery and is often worn for a lifetime. A lot of thought goes into choosing an engagement ring because it's a symbol of your love and commitment.

One way to ensure that your ring embodies your love is to customise it. This way, you can ensure that the ring is truly unique and reflects your style.

Here's how you can customise your engagement ring.

1. Choose the right gemstone

Jewellers believe that the first step in customising your engagement ring is to choose the right gemstone. A few different types of gemstones are commonly used in engagement rings, and each has its benefits and drawbacks. Diamonds are the most popular choice for engagement rings because they're durable and have a high brilliance. You'll find these in pieces like engagement rings by Diamondport.

However, diamonds are also very expensive. Sapphires are a good alternative because they're also very durable but less expensive. Rubies are another good alternative to diamonds but aren't as durable. Ultimately, deciding on what gemstone to use on your ring is a matter of personal preference.

2. Pick the perfect setting

Once you've selected the perfect gemstone, it's time to choose a setting. Your ring's setting will affect the piece's overall look and feel. So, it's important to pick a setting that you're absolutely in love with. Many different setting options are available, from classic solitaire to more unique vintage-inspired designs.

Therefore, you should take some time to browse different setting options before making your final decision.

3. Decide on the band metal

When customising your engagement ring, one of the first decisions you'll need to make is on the type of metal to use. Gold is a classic choice for engagement rings but is also relatively soft, so it scratches easily. Silver is less expensive than gold but is also more prone to tarnishing. Platinum is the most expensive metal for engagement rings, but it's also the most durable. Deciding what metal to use for your ring is a matter of personal preference.

4. Add personal touches

One of the best things about customising your engagement ring is that you can add personal touches to make it truly unique. Whether you engrave your initials on the band or add a special gemstone that has meaning to you, there are endless ways to make your ring one-of-a-kind. Adding personal touches to your ring will make it even more special to you and your partner.

Every detail of an engagement ring can be customised, from the metal used to the gemstone and setting. Photo: Adobe Stock.

5. Factor in your partner's style

When customising your engagement ring, it's important to factor in your partner's style. After all, this is a ring that they'll be wearing every day. Therefore, you should choose a design that they'll love.

If you're not sure what kind of style your partner prefers, you can always ask their friends or family for help. They'll likely give you some great insights into what kinds of rings your partner would love.

6. Get the perfect fit

Next, you'll need to make sure that the ring fits perfectly. The last thing you want is your ring to be too loose or tight. A good rule of thumb is to have the ring sized so that it's snug but not uncomfortable. Keep in mind that most rings can be resized if necessary, so don't hesitate to ask about this option when making your purchase.

7. Don't be afraid to mix things up

Then, don't be afraid to mix things up. There are no hard and fast rules for customizing your engagement ring. If you have your heart set on a particular gemstone but are unsure about the setting, try experimenting with different metals or styles. The important thing is to find a ring that you love that will symbolise your relationship in the best way possible.

8. Work with a qualified jeweller

Finally, it's important to work with a qualified jeweller when customising your engagement ring. A good jeweller can help you select the perfect gemstone and setting and also be able to resize the ring if necessary. Most importantly, a qualified jeweler can give you helpful advice throughout the process to ensure you're happy with the final product.

The most important thing to remember when customising your engagement ring is to have fun with it. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create a truly unique and special ring. So, take your time finding the perfect gemstone, setting and metal. Don't forget to add personal touches to make your ring even more meaningful.

When it comes to engagement rings, there are endless possibilities. So, don't be afraid to get creative and make your ring your own. Your partner will love it!