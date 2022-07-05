The 2022 Queensland Country Good for Good community grants have opened with community groups across the state encouraged to apply for a share of $100,000 worth of funding.
A Queensland Country Bank initiative, the community grants aimed to support a diverse range of community projects across the sectors of arts, cultural, sport, health, education, recreation and sustainability.
Grants of up to $30,000 were available for eligible community groups.
Rockhampton's Brothers Australia football club received $5000 as part of last year's funding to assist with the installation of critical competitive-level field lighting.
Club secretary Rachele Belz said the lighting investment increased visibility for their players and enabled the club to use the fields after hours.
"As the only AFL club in the competition who didn't have adequate field lighting, the improvements to the field will be a game changer, enabling us to train safely on the field, use the whole space after hours, and schedule our youth girls into Saturday fixtures," she said.
"The opportunities that the club has to earn extra income and sustain players and activities at the grounds as a result of lighting improvements is also quite significant."
Queensland Country Bank Rockhampton branch manager Jodie Hare said they were looking to fund projects that would provide positive long-term benefits for their local communities with this year's round also having a strong focus on supporting sustainability initiatives.
"As a member-owned organisation, we're committed to not only reducing our own environmental footprint, but also supporting members and local communities to adopt sustainability initiatives," she said.
"We are looking to support projects that build healthier and more inclusive communities that also protect the planet."
Ms Hare said the application process had been designed to make it easy to apply and community groups did not need to be a member of Queensland Country Bank at the time of their application.
"We encourage all Queensland community groups who are looking for financial support for projects that benefit their communities to apply," she said.
"It is all part of our difference being a member-owned bank, which enables us to reinvest our profits back into supporting the local communities that support us.
"We're looking forward to once again supporting a range of projects across Queensland that leave a positive long-lasting impact in their communities."
Application rounds close on July 31.
