North Queensland Register
Home/Agribusiness
Comment

Milk processors increase prices to secure supply

By Eric Danzi, Co Ceo, Eastausmilk
July 9 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Has the dust settled on milk supply contracts?

There has been a real frenzy of activity across Australia in the past month with all processors attempting to secure milk. Milk production is down across Australia and all processors are short of milk. There have been daily announcements about milk price increases, and this may continue in early July.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.