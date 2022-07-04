Several local Cloncurry community clubs have been awarded in excess of $135,000 as part of the Cloncurry Shire Council's 2021/2022 community grants program.
The program provides financial and, or in-kind assistance to projects that build community capacity, encourage participation and make a positive and ongoing contribution to the Cloncurry region.
Advertisement
Cloncurry Shire Council mayor Greg Campbell said the community grants program was designed to demonstrate Council's commitment to supporting the local community.
"The annual Council budget for the community grants program is $150,000," he said.
"This large amount of funding contributes to the success of our major events.
"It supports the tireless work of volunteers and assists individuals with their goals to represent our Shire at regional and state competitions."
A number of grant recipients who received a significant amount of funding support included:
A number of smaller community clubs, groups and people also benefited from this year's community grants program and bursaries.
The recipients included:
Mayor Campbell encouraged locals and visitors alike to take part in the community events.
"These are some of the best events in the outback, in our backyard," he said.
"Don't miss out on enjoying them."
The next round of community grants opened on July 1.
Cloncurry Shire Council recommended any interested community clubs or organisations to apply.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.