Two Queensland operators were out in force securing quality lines at the Alice Springs Show sale last Thursday, June 30.
The sale, which returned after a two year COVID forced hiatus, saw a quality yarding of 4142 head consisting of EU, Organic and conventional steers and heifers.
Cattle come in from as far north as Katherine and right down to the South Australian Border.
Red Centre Livestock and Property agent and auctioneer Steve Gaff said the sale started off strong with EU Organic Herefords topping at $5.70/kg with a weight of 440kg.
"Then the market got stronger with Droughtmaster steers selling to $5.85/kg with a weight of 384kg selling to a premium of $5.60 for 383kg," Mr Gaff said.
"A pen of Angus steers offered by Ted Fogarty from Palmer Valley with a weight of 185kg topped at $6.85/kg returning a handsome $1267/head," Mr Gaff said.
"These steers are heading to Paraway Pastoral's Tambar Station, in the Channel Country.
He said Paraway Pastoral were active throughout the sale, and they ended up 1000 head being trucked back into the Queensland Channel Country for their properties.
GDL's managing director Peter Daniel finished with a line of 18 decks heading back to Queensland on behalf of clients.
Mr Daniel said the 506 head were excellent quality cattle.
"Being a show and sale the vendors went all out to showcase their best," Mr Daniel said.
"The market was dear, and any loses in the market prices in Queensland last week certainly didn't reflect in the Alice."
Mr Daniel secured his lines for his clients in backgrounding and feedlots, plus his cattle paddock finishing clients in central western Queensland.
The quality and breeds were mixed with some of the breeds being Hereford, Angus, Santa, Droughtmaster, Brahman, Senepol and their crosses.
Generally feeder weight steers ranged from $5 to $5.60/kg
Angus cross heifers averaging 294kg sold from $4.00/kg to$6.10/kg to average $5.32/kg.
A pen of Brangus steers 285kg reached $5.40/kg or $1539/head.
Brahman cross steers 239kg reached $4.20/kg, returning $1003 per head. Senepol steers averaged 241kg and ranged from $5.15 to $5.58/kg
There were a number of lots from 300kg to 400kg that sold from $5.30 to $5.85/kg
Steers from 200-300kg were regularly in the $5.40 - $5.80 range and up to $6.15/kg
Overall the 4142 head, across all breeds and weights averaged 306kg and averaged $5.13/kg.
