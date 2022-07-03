North Queensland Register
Home/Sheep & Goats

Norway's claims of false environmental credibility on fashion brand labels a "breakthrough " for wool

Kristen Frost
By Kristen Frost
July 3 2022 - 9:00pm
Higg-based ratings have come under fire for claiming the index is being used to portray the increasing use of synthetics as environmentally desirable despite questions over synthetics environmental toll.

Norway has challenged the European Union's planned changes for fashion labels in what has already been hailed a major 'breakthrough' for the Australian wool industry.

