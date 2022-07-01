North Queensland Register

William Matters wins rising star award at Queensland Resources Council Indigenous Awards

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
Updated July 1 2022 - 3:42am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Matters won the rising star award at Queensland Resources Council Indigenous Awards on June 23. Picture: Darren McGown.

A Townsville based diesel fitter has taken out the rising star gong at the Queensland Resources Council (QRC) Indigenous Awards held on June 23.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Thomas

Zoe Thomas

Journalist - North Queensland Register/Queensland Country Life

Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.