A Townsville based diesel fitter has taken out the rising star gong at the Queensland Resources Council (QRC) Indigenous Awards held on June 23.
William Matters who works for Hastings Deering was the man behind the win.
Advertisement
Mr Matters said he began his diesel fitting apprenticeship in 2017 and was the first Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander apprentice to be employed at the Townsville workshop; and in doing so, became an advocate for his culture.
A now qualified field service fitter at the branch, Mr Matters was recognised for his efforts in promoting the resources sector as a career of choice for Indigenous people.
The awards recognise Indigenous participation and achievements within the sector and showcase Indigenous role models and ambassadors.
Mr Matters said working with heavy machinery had been a dream of his since developing an interest in engines and trucks from a young age.
"I couldn't believe it when they called my name out," he said.
"My dad flew to Brisbane with me and we were just overwhelmed; it was pretty emotional.
"Even when I was at school, I was always aware of being a role model, and through both my apprenticeship and award, I hope to continue to showcase work opportunities for young Indigenous people, along with helping break down barriers and preconceived perceptions."
Mr Matters said he would continue to mentor in the Indigenous Youth Leadership Program and out of work hours support his alma mater with their Pride in Cultural Identity Program.
He shared the award with emergency services officer Zharni Crossley from Weipa.
Hastings Deering general manager people and culture Peter Rigbye said Mr Matters win was a second for the company with project management officer Tenille Tonga also recognised by the QRC in 2020.
"We are thrilled with his win," he said.
"Hastings Deering is committed to providing opportunities that promote Indigenous participation across all areas of our business.
"Our commitment to investing in partnerships that encourage recruitment of Indigenous people continues to strengthen with over 13 percent of our recent apprentice applicants coming from an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander background."
QRC chief executive Ian Macfarlane said the door was wide open for more Indigenous people to follow trade and professional career paths into Queensland's minerals and energy sector.
Advertisement
Mr Macfarlane said the council's latest Indigenous participation report showed more Indigenous people than ever before now work in Queensland's resources sector, earning an annual, average income of about $121,000.
"Queensland resources companies also increased their spending with Indigenous businesses by more than 20 percent last financial year to reach a record $82.7 million, as a result of a concerted effort to offer more business opportunities through their supply chains," he said.
"We expect this upwards trend to continue as these relationships develop and diversify."
Mr Macfarlane said the resources sector's Indigenous employment rate had risen to a record 5.8 percent, which he said was well above Queensland's total Indigenous population rate of 4 percent.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.