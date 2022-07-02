Our weekly opinion pieces are written by North Queensland Register journalists. The thoughts expressed are their own.
Confucius once said; "Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life".
I believe this statement to be very true.
I just wanted to take a little moment to appreciate this thing I get to do for work.
I recently hit my probation period in my new role, which I'm sure a lot of you can relate to as it is very daunting when you're with a new company.
With all sincerity, it was such a nice feeling to receive feedback that makes you feel appreciated and that you're doing a good job.
Even when I feel like I am winging it 98 per cent of the time just in life in general. Aren't we all though?
This opportunity to work for the Reggie came up very unexpectedly late last year and I packed up my whole life down south and moved to North Queensland within the space of a month.
It has honestly been the best decision I could have made.
I have grown, been challenged, clocked up some kilometres, met some characters and am constantly learning every day.
Without a doubt the biggest learning curve to date has been my time spent at the Charters Towers saleyards.
Writing a market report was a completely foreign concept to me before starting this role.
I've cracked almost six months of regularly heading to the yards to report on how the cattle market is fairing and can definitely look back and see how much I've grown.
I know I still have so much to learn about this industry, but I am willing to give it my best every day, make mistakes and just keep trying to do better.
We all start somewhere.
If you had told this Zimbo farm kid who grew up on a tobacco property that I'd one day end up working in Australian agriculture I'd say you're crazy mate.
But here we are.
I recently saw another quote, which deeply resonated with me.
"I may not have gone where I intended to go, but I think I have ended up where I needed to be".
I will continue to look forward to waking up every morning excited to share your stories. Thanks for letting me stick around.
I can't wait to see what the rest of this year will bring.
- Zoe Thomas, North Queensland Register journalist
