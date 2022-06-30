Far North Queensland cattle operation passed in

FAR North Queensland breeding property Crystalbrook Station was passed in for $14 million at a Queensland Rural auction on Thursday.
Covering 33,900 hectares (83,733 acres), Crystalbrook is located near Chillagoe, 220km west of Cairns and 140km south west of Mareeba.
Advertisement
The complementary 431ha (1064 acre) property Silkwood also remains on the market.
Crystalbrook also has tourism options and features a 3000 megalitre, barramundi stocked lake (pictured) in the centre of the property, which covers about 120ha.
The property is fenced into eight large breeding paddocks and six holding paddocks. There are two sets of new steel cattle yards.
More than 3000 cattle Brahman and Brahman cross cattle are currently running on Crystalbrook.
Pastures are mainly black spear grass and other native species with areas of seca stylo. Crystalbrook is described as a very clean property, free from noxious weeds.
Sandy Tate River runs through the southern end of the property with several permanent and semi-permanent holes. In addition, water is supplied by more than 26 dams and 13 bores.
The five bedroom luxury homestead is set on a freehold title, has a wet-edge pool overlooking Crystalbrook Lake.
The homestead also has five ensuited, courtyard suites and there are also staff quarters, an equipped butcher's shop, and two airstrips.
Plant and equipment is also being offered with the property.
Silkwood is located 30 minutes inland from Innisfail and a little under two hours from Cairns is described as drought-free coastal country used to fatten and background cattle from Crystalbrook.
The property features two homesteads, excellent shedding, good fencing, and a wide range of improved pastures. There are also two sets of steel cattle yards.
Contact Peter MacPherson, 0447 941 110, or Troy Trevor, 0408 502 576, Queensland Rural.
Advertisement
Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.