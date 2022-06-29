The Malanda Show committee held one of their largest event's to date over the weekend, with up to 10,000 people flocking to the popular north Queensland Show.
The horse, dairy and stud beef sections proved popular, with entries high once again - 120 horses, 102 dairy cattle, 106 prime beef cattle, 84 stud beef cattle, and over 350 poultry.
The street parade was well supported on the Friday evening, with Martin and Joan Conole officially opening the 2022 Malanda Show.
The dairy competition proved very popular once again, with Malanda's Greg and Bronwyn English and family of Eachamvale Illawarras, taking home the supreme cow exhibit of the show.
The English family were also named the most successful dairy exhibitor.
Eachamvale Precious 7 continued her winning streak, claiming champion Illawarra cow of show, supreme udder of show and overall supreme exhibit.
The Illawarra cow made headlines in 2019, when she became the first Illawarra cow in 29 years to win Supreme Champion Cow at the Royal Brisbane Exhibition Royal Brisbane Exhibition.
Onto the stud beef section, Reade Radel of Kandoona Red Brahmans was on hand to judge the 84 stud beef cattle exhibits.
The team at Barronessa Farming had plenty of reasons to smile after the long weekend, with their heifer Barronessa Archie Fiona claiming this year's Champion Female of Show and Supreme Champion Exhibit at the Malanda Show.
The female was exhibited by Naomi Godfrey, and is owned by Atherton's Joe and Sharon Strazzeri and their sons Shane and Jeff.
Malanda Pastoral, Agricultural and Industrial society manager Kate Stokes said this year's show was hugely successful with crowds travelling from near and far to enjoy our country show.
"Attendance skyrocketed on Saturday when the sun shone high in the sky above the showgrounds - we were truly blessed with a magical day," Ms Stokes said.
"Both Friday and Sunday was also just as wonderful despite the Malanda mist.
"We believe this is our largest show to date with over ten thousand patrons passing through our gates."
Ms Stokes said the competition was fierce across all twenty sections of the show.
"We thank all the exhibitors for taking the time to either craft and create or training and clean there entries so that patrons could enjoy the displays," she said.
"It truly is a huge effort from absolutely every exhibitor, and we thank each and every one.
"The Malanda Show is organised by an army of volunteers and every person who volunteers even mere minutes to our society are valued immensely."
All results provided by the Malanda Show committee.
Champion Tropical Breed Bull: Kel-Lee A Why Not
Champion Tropical Breed Female: Barronessa Beacon Showgirl
Champion Small Breed Bull: Malanda State High School Syzygium
Champion Small Breed Female: Malanda State High School Notelea
Champion British/European Breed Bull: Fassifern Ramsey
Champion British/European Breed Female: Barronessa Archie Fiona
Champion Interbreed Bull of Show: Fassifern Ramsey
Grand Champion Female of Show: Barronessa Archie Fiona
Supreme Champion Stud Beef Exhibit: Barronessa Archie Fiona
Junior Champion: Gilbert Milos Haiti - MB Daley Pty Ltd (Guernsey)
Best Udder Champion: Kevindale Redbrae Rosits - Bevan Family Farming (Brown Swiss).
Junior Champion: Long Lanes Bontino Hope - The English Family
Reserve Junior Champion: Bevandale Candy Jane 2 - Bevan Family Farming
Honourable Mention: Millaa View Viral Marie - DV TJ Daley
Best Udder: Long Lanes VH Donaria - The English Family
Champion Jersey Cow: Long Lanes VH Donaria - The English Family
Reserve Champion Cow: Bevandale Casino Lane - Bevan Family Farming
Honourable Mention: Long Lanes TS Narcissus - The English Family
MOST SUCCESSFUL JERSEY EXHIBITOR: "Bevandale" -Bevan Family Farming
Champion Bull: Eachamvale Paramount - The English Family
Junior Champion: Barronvale Angeline - The English Family
Reserve Junior Champion: Eachamvale Calamity 11 - The English Family
Honourable Mention: Eachamvale Choice 91 - The English Family
Intermediate Best Udder: Barronvale Doris - The English Family
Intermediate Champion: Eachamvale Kaye 16 - The English Family
Intermediate Reserve Champion: Barronvale Doris - The English Family
Best Udder: Eachamvale Precious 7 - The English Family
Champion Illawarra Cow: Eachamvale Precious 7 - The English Family
Reserve Champion: Eachamvale Sarah 38 - The English Family
Honourable Mention: Eachamvale Spot 46 - The English Family
MOST SUCCESSFUL ILLAWARRA EXHIBITOR: "Eachamvale" The English Family
Junior Champion: Bevandale Hancock Mollyjean - Bevan Family Farming
Reserve Junior Champion: Bevandale Luster Sally - Bevan Family Farming
Honourable Mention: Bevandale Unstoppabull Sally - Bevan Family Farming
Intermediate Best Udder: Bevandale Lamba Lorraine 2 - Bevan Family Farming
Intermediate Champion: Millaa View Frosty June - MB Daley Pty Ltd
Intermediate Reserve Champion: Bevandale Ammo Blanca - Bevan Family Farming
Honourable Mention: Bevandale Lamba Lorraine 2 - Bevan Family Farming
Best Udder Cow: Ourway Atone Rachelle - CJ SJ Daley
Champion Holstein Cow: Bevandale Gillespy Franny - Bevan Family Farming
Reserve Champion Holstein Cow: Ourway Atone Rachelle - CJ SJ Daley
Honourable Mention: Millaa View Bursting Pansy - MB Daley Pty Ltd
MOST SUCCESSFUL HOLSTEIN EXHIBITOR: "Ourway" CJ and SJ Daley
John and Cherie Bevan Memorial Dairy Youth Challenge: Kimberly Daley, Rebecca Payne, Nathan Daley Mary English
Supreme Bull: (Brian English Memorial Trophy) Eachamvale Paramount - The English Family
Supreme Pen of 3 Cows: (Red Marj Daley Memorial Trophy) - Eachamvale - The English Family
Supreme Junior Champion: Bevandale Hancock Mollyjean - Bevan Family Farming
Supreme Intermediate Best Udder: Barronvale Doris - The English Family
Supreme Intermediate Champion (Michael Daley Memorial Trophy) Eachamvale Kaye 16
Supreme Best Udder: (Long Lanes Perpetual Trophy) Eachamvale Precious 7 - The English Family
Supreme Dairy Cow: (All Breeds Dairy Committee Trophy) Eachamvale Precious 7 - The English Family
MOST SUCCESSFUL DAIRY EXHIBITOR: "Eachamvale" - The English Family
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
