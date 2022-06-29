A total head of 3168 were yarded at the Charters Towers combined agents' prime and store sale on June 29.
Pre-sale yarding figures consisted of 1448 store cattle and 1719 prime cattle.
Store cattle consisted of 507 steers, 656 heifers and 79 cows and calves. Prime cattle consisted of 275 bullocks, 69 heifers, 1135 cows and 203 bulls.
The yarding was drawn from Mount Isa, Einasleigh, Mount Surprise, Georgetown and local areas.
Einasleigh vendors Maitland Grazing, Oak Valley Station offloaded a total run of 226 prime Brahman bullocks and cows.
Their top priced pen of 14 ox sold for 396c/kg to weigh 616kg and return $2418/hd. A further run of 88 ox averaged $2067/hd.
A pen of 18 cows sold for 338c/kg weighing 494kg to return $1670/hd. A further run of 135 cows averaged $1484/hd.
Ray White Geaney Kirkwood livestock agent Liam Kirkwood said the large run was headed to local northern meatworks.
Mr Kirkwood said the overall market had eased slightly.
"The market has eased in the last two or three weeks, but that's in line with meatwork grids that have also come back and that's just due to supply and demand," he said.
"At the moment, there is a big run of cattle especially in the southern areas.
"They're all starting to dry out a little bit and are offloading cattle into works that have got labour shortages and just can't handle the big numbers like they used to.
"We are seeing a lot of rougher cattle come into the market, so that accounts for a fair bit of the price drop as well.
"However, the market is holding up considerably well."
With predicted rainfall across the north west later this week, Mr Kirkwood said the downpours could help steady prices.
"It should help prices firm up," he said.
"I don't know whether there is going to be a big increase in the markets, but what it might do is just steady the flow of cattle, which is what we need to see.
"At the moment we have got an oversupply, so if we could steady the supply into meatworks that would be good.
"There'd be less cattle to go around, which would help keep the market firm."
Final sale results were still being tallied at time of publication.
Read next week's edition of the North Queensland Register for the full market report.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
