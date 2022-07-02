North Queensland Register
Installing a water chiller and solar pays off for dairy

By Torie Harrison, Eastausmilk Project Officer
A dairy in the Darling Downs region, milking 280 cows, has implemented a photovoltaic (PV) system with load shifting through chilling water management opportunity based on the energy audit report the farm received through the Energy Savers Plus Program Extension.

