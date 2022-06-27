Karumba's Outback by the Sea Festival has begun

Karumba's Outback by the Sea festival has released its program with six days of entertainment that will please everyone from nine to ninety.
The festival started yesterday and will run until July 2, promising a week of action-packed adventures by the sea.
The fun kicked off on Monday with a free art workshop from local Indigenous artist Rod Lucas.
Mr Lucas guided participants through the steps of creating a painting of a Karumba sunset that can be taken home and framed.
At 10am today there is a free beading workshop at the Barra Centre led by local author Sylvia Hamann
At the same time and same place and also at 1pm there is a solar safe astronomy tour and there is another Rod Lucas art workshop at 1pm followed by a free star gazing event at 6.30pm.
Wednesday and Thursday will see an Indigenous Land and Sea Rangers program event, cent sales, art workshops, solar safe tours, and a ferryman morning tea cruise.
The Cairns to Karumba bike riders will be welcomed at 11am Friday and there are twilight markets at Sunset Tavern from 3-7pm.
The highlight of Saturday will be an outdoor ticketed concert at the Barra Centre featuring Adam Harvey, Raechel Whitechurch, Camille Trail, and Neil Murray. Music starts at 6pm.
You can register for all Barra Centre events here.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
