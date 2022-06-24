A Queensland father of six has hailed his youngest daughter after her tragic death on a family trip to the Northern Territory.
Kaylessi Roser, 7, was with her South Burnett family travelling in the Plenty Highway region when she fell from a moving car on June 5.
The accident happened near Harts Range, over 200km northeast of Alice Springs on June 5.
Kaylessi sustained serious head injuries and was taken to the Harts Range clinic before being flown to the Royal Adelaide Hospital where she died.
Her father Kim Roser told media the world would be a much darker place without his youngest daughter who "always had to be first at everything she did."
Mr Roser told NCA Newswire he did not know how the accident occurred.
"She must have jumped out the window just before we pulled up. My car was about 3m from the gate," he said.
A GoFundMe page to help the family bring Kaylessi back to Queensland has raised thousands of dollars.
Organiser Susan Brown said Kim was a single full time father and works really hard to provide for his family.
"Let's help them out during these terrible times please," she said.
Yarraman Bowls Club will also host a fundraising event for her.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
