North Queensland Register
Home/Rural Life

New children's book set to educate the next generation on Panama disease tropical race 4

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
June 23 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local school children go bananas with the new children's book 'Charlie Goes Bananas!' authored by Matilda Bishop. Picture: supplied from Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries.

The next generation of North Queensland biosecurity champions are going bananas to protect local farms all thanks to a new children's book about Panama disease tropical race 4 (Panama TR4).

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Thomas

Zoe Thomas

Journalist - North Queensland Register/Queensland Country Life

Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.