AFTER consecutive years of drought and cancellations, the Alice Springs Show was one of many events that fell by the wayside during the pandemic but, its back for a 63rd year.
The entire town is certainly eager to get its major event happening in 2022 and the community is "busting" with excitement, says Central Australian Show Society acting president Andrew Barrett.
"There is a buzz of excitement around town," Mr Barrett said.
Entries into the show's cattle, agriculture, art and craft competitions closed this week and about 2000 entries have been received.
A whopping 600 categories will be at this year's show and Mr Barrett reckons this is a milestone.
Since the committee experienced a fair bit of apprehension about planning the show this year after sudden cancellations in 2020 and 2021, Mr Barrett said it was a mad rush to get it over the line.
"We were running about three months behind in planning. We only began in March and it generally starts in December.
"Everyone has put in countless hours to give our community its show back."
This year, the big event will fall on Territory Day, so on Friday, a fireworks display will also be held.
"It is one of the biggest events for our bush families, so they will have an extra special show this year," Mr Barrett said.
The Territory's annual cattle market is also back on the calendar for 2022 and is expected to yard between 3500 to 4000 head at Roe Creek's Bohining Yards on June 30.
Elders Alice Springs livestock manager Michael Newman said past vendors and newcomers are expected to sell, with market buoyancy helping to attract larger numbers.
"We have local supporters at the sale and I expect a few to come from further north to take the opportunity to put cattle through a saleyard."
A solid, mixed yarding will be up for sale at 10am, with a good number of feeders and heavy feeders on offer.
"It has been a pretty good season so far and the cattle will be in good condition no matter where they come from," Mr Newman said.
"It is fantastic to have it back up and running - it is an opportunity for the region."
Buyers are anticipated from pretty much every state and local buyers will certainly fill in the gaps.
Centralian Beef Breeders Association cattle secretary Shannan Hayes has counted about 100 entries across all of the cattle classes.
This year's judge will be AuctionsPlus representative Tammy Robinson and Ms Hayes said the committee was looking forward to a fresh set of eyes on the cattle.
"We have not had Tammy judge before and we are excited.
About 11 bulls will be auctioned in the Elders Alice Springs sale, which has reached its 50th year.
"The recent rains has boosted the season. It is looking better than the past two years. We are hoping to attract a bit more participation," Ms Hayes said.
A Droughtmaster heifer will also be donated this year, with the funds raised heading to Drought Angels and CBBA.
I am the Markets Editor and journalist at the Stock Journal. I am based at Nuriootpa in SA's lower north.
