The Richmond Field Days and Races event has officially wrapped up for another year to deserving applause.
Chilly temperatures did not deter an average of 1500 attendees filing through the gates on June 10 and 11 to secure a bargain, bid on a bull and catch up with old friends during a classic country race meet.
Advertisement
Richmond Field Days and Races coordinator Libby Chylewski said it was her first year in the role and the reception was positive.
"From the feedback we've received so far everyone had a good day and everything went well," she said.
A total of 95 exhibitors made the trek to the north west town to display and network their products or services across the weekend.
Business aside, the weekend featured a jam-packed schedule of entertainment for all ages.
Ms Chylewski said the kids hobby horse race was a successful new addition to this year's event and the much loved ringer's challenge returned after a brief hiatus.
"From the community everyone said they had a great day, the kids entertainment went well, and the mower races and ringer's challenge were a big hit," she said.
The committee will now begin the process of planning next year's event.
"We'll have a debrief at the start of July and start planning for next year," Ms Chylewski said.
"We've learnt a few things along the way that we can hopefully make better for next year."
Further valuable committee members David Fox, Sally Ley, Jess Palmer, Tom Emmery, Janet Fickling, Tricia Batt and Gillian Semple were not present at time of the committee photograph.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.