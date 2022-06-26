Reggie pages show, history always repeats

There's that Split Enz song that goes, "history never repeats" but in my experience, the opposite is true.
I've been thinking more about how everything old is new again as I've been going through the bound copies of old North Queensland Registers in our archives.
Advertisement
It's one of my very favourite things to do - I'm one of those people who gets side-tracked and loses hours in a day by delving back into the past.
It offers us so many gems that are relevant to today's living.
Take for example the cover pictured from December 11, 1981 - not only were there 400 students and parents at the Burdekin Rural Education Centre graduation, but the college principal got stuck into the federal government for not helping to finance the establishment of an on-farm trial ethanol plant at the centre.
There's a few things to unpack there - firstly, 400 people interested in rural education in the Burdekin, in one year. Would they still be there in those numbers if a college was still open there?
Secondly, a principal with the gumption to speak his mind to the public and in the media - you don't find that much these days, which I'm sad about.
Of course, as a journalist I prefer to get real, unadulterated opinions to share with readers, rather than carefully manipulated words that more often than not say very little, and I think it's an opinion shared by readers.
And thirdly, how good would it have been to have the on-farm distillation of ethanol from sugar cane juice, done in conjunction with the premier university in the region, proven as far back as 41 years ago?
I haven't got the resources, time-wise, to follow this up and see what happened - maybe something did get up - but it just gives us an indication of how long some of these ideas have been going around.
The article's author, David Steel quoted the principal Bruce Boniwell as saying, "We, the electorate, must act to save the politicians from their own short-sighted stupidity".
"We must harness the energy and initiative of people and not rely on the faceless, unaccountable corporations to whom the government insists on giving our hard-earned money for large scale experimentation," he goes on to say.
What do you think - does history repeat?
- Sally Gall, North Queensland Register senior journalist
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.