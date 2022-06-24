North Queensland Register
Valued staff have been farewelled at eastAUSmilk

By Eric Danzi, Eastausmilk Co-Ceo
June 24 2022 - 11:00pm
Torie Harrison has returned to her family's dairy farm at Kilcoy after four years with eastAUSmilk and QDO.

In the past two weeks eastAUSmilk has farewelled board member Gary Wenzel and staff member Torie Harrison. Torie left last week after more than four years with eastAUSmilk and QDO while Gary was on the board for two-and-a-half years.

