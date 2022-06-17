Quality lines were offloaded at the Charters Towers saleyard on Friday morning for the combined agents store sale with southern buyers biting at the heel.
4265 head were yarded with lines drawn from across northern, coastal and local regions from Charters Towers, Normanton, Hughenden and Ayr amongst others.
Advertisement
Local vendors Jane and Jordan Moore of Rivercea Pastoral, Amelia Downs Station, Charters Towers offloaded a pen of 24 lighter Brahman crossbred steers to reach 710.2c/kg averaging 151kg to return $1074/hd.
A further pen of 28 Brahman crossbred steers of the same vendor line reached 684.2c/kg weighing an average of 191kg to return $1305/hd.
Queensland Rural livestock agent Dustyn Fitzgerald said the steers were headed to Roma due to competitiveness in the southern regions.
"The market is still sitting firm," he said.
"Here in Charters Towers, the market is still meeting other saleyards across the state.
"On a whole it is sitting solid with quality cattle being yarded and well presented."
Mr Fiztgerald said the majority of buyers were from southern and regional areas across the northern patch.
"A lot of these southern blokes, and even regional fellas as well, are stocking back up because we've had such good rain up here," he said.
"There is a lot of feed around and a lot of restockers are getting back into it as well.
"Some regional fellas might hook into a couple of lines that fit their operation.
"We're also seeing a lot of those western names starting to restock back up as well."
John Rapisarda, Rapisarda Enterprises, Woodhouse Station, Ayr another notable vendor offering 579 red Brahman heifers selling to a top of $1690/hd to average 300kg.
Ray White Geaney Kirkwood livestock agent Liam Kirkwood said the quality genetics of the females were on offer to producers across the state.
Another notable line on offer were Dan and Christine Goodwin of Lascelles Pastoral Company, Charters Towers who offloaded a pen of 30 Brahman steers for 628.2c/kg weighing 225kg to return $1414/hd.
Advertisement
The next Charters Towers prime and store sale will be held on June 22, however Mr Fitzgerald said the special store is set to become a more regular occurrence.
"When we get a bit of a roll on we'll be aiming to have them every fortnight," he said.
Final sale results were still being tallied at time of publication.
Read next week's edition of the North Queensland Register for the full market report.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.