North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Yearling steers top at 718c, average 575c at Mareeba

June 17 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The top priced cows a/c Kernow Holdings weighing 445kg sold for 340.2c/kg.

There was a total yarding 1243 head at Mareeba on Tuesday including eight sold at open auction

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.