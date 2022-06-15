A humble Cessna 172 aeroplane has taken pride of place in the outback town of Windorah, thanks to the efforts of the community, led by the Windorah Development Board.
The plane with the KJA registration is instantly recognised in the Channel Country as the one flown by legendary cattleman Sandy Kidd for 40 years on countless town and property resupplies, mercy dashes and search and rescues in Queensland's south west, in between aerial mustering work.
Advertisement
Recognising its symbolism of the resilience of the people in times of hardship and emergency, the plane's newest owners, Anne and Ross Somerville, offered it back to the community to purchase.
"This plane is part of the fabric within our Channel Country," organiser Amanda Simpson said."The plane needed a place to finally rest and be on display for our community to enjoy and reminisce, so the WDB rallied together to bring this project to life."
On June 19, 2020 the plane flew in, with a last lap around Ourdel, long-time home of James Alexander 'Sandy' and Ann Kidd.
Land in the town was purchased and funds obtained via the Foundation for Regional and Remote Renewal to build a hangar to house the plane, while the resources of the Queensland Museum were used to research, draft and publish interpretative signage, thanks to RADF support.
The signage will be mounted on stands created by Roma's Men's Shed, and it's envisaged the area will complement the existing Whitula Gate Museum, located adjacent to the Windorah Information Centre, to create a heritage precinct.
"The project will bring together memories of our town and people that have contributed to our community over many years," Ms Simpson said.
The Sandy Kidd Hangar was opened on Saturday night and Ms Simpson said it was exciting to see so many return, "to tell yarns of our town, past and present".
Sandy's wife, Ann Kidd said it was marvelous that the plane was back in the community.
"It wasn't always in a hangar - we covered a lot of country in that plane," she said, recalling that it had transported bishops, police, bodies, even politicians in its time.
"Flo Bjelke-Petersen went with Sandy to Birdsville," Mrs Kidd recalled.
"The cloud was too low so the Premier's plane couldn't go.
"She got permission from Joh to travel with Sandy, and stayed the night at Ourdel with his parents."
One of Sandy and Ann's children, Necie Henney said she'd virtually been brought up in the plane, beginning with the flight home from Longreach Hospital after she was born.
"If any of us were hurt, we'd be flown to Longreach," she said. "Search and rescue, you name it, he was there - that plane is part of the community."
She also said that the time her father spent in the air above floodwaters meant he was much more reliable than flood gauges in being able to advise when the water from the Thomson and Barcoo Rivers would arrive at Windorah.
Advertisement
Another memory that Mrs Kidd has is of the time Sandy was called upon to rescue some pregnant women in a roadworks camp after rain, when the then-dirt road between Quilpie and Charleville was out of action, and there were fears of the women not being able to reach hospital when it came time to give birth.
"I remember, one of them named their baby Cessna," she said. "That plane was a real workhorse, it did so many things for Windorah and never a cent charged."
Ms Simpson said they were grateful for the wholehearted enthusiasm for the project and for preserving the town's history they'd encountered.
"Many people have shared photographs and artefacts from their personal collections," She said. "We have heard stories and recollections, and we feel this hangar could be just the start of sharing more stories about the history of our town."
Neville Geiger, and a dedicated team of restorers - Terry Crozein, Roger and Garry Scott, and Kerry Riehl - have also worked to restore a shell of a buggy to its former glory, which has been added to the hangar space.
Ms Simpson said there was a promise of more to come, with the eagerly awaiting final signage for the back wall of the hangar, and further plans for development of the precinct with the support of the Barcoo Shire Council.
Advertisement
IN OTHER NEWS:
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.