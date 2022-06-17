North Queensland Register

NQR 130: Abolition of reserve price scheme for wool has long-lasting effects

Sally Gall
June 17 2022 - 2:00am
Sir William Gunn.

Cattle may be the all-pervasive livestock industry in the North Queensland Register's coverage area these days but in 1991, there was a lot of interest in the federal government's decision to abolish the reserve price scheme for wool.

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

