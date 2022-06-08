North Queensland Register
Home/Beef

Northern Beef Producers Expo to track results of new feedlot steer competition through Black Box Co data analytics

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
Updated June 8 2022 - 5:14am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Black Box Co co-founder and CEO, Shannon Speight with northern accounts manager, Sam Fryer, who are collaborating with NBPE to track the results of their new Class 8: Pen of Feedlot Steers competition. Picture: Zoe Thomas.

Cloud-based software program Black Box Co is collaborating with the Northern Beef Producers Expo to track the results of their new Class 8: Pen of Feedlot Steers competition.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Thomas

Zoe Thomas

Journalist - North Queensland Register/Queensland Country Life

Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.