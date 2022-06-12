There is an air of excitement in Brisbane this week with the horticulture industry's annual Hort Connections Conference kicking off at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre.
Growcom is pleased to once again support this outstanding event which brings together supply chain members from right across the fruit, vegetable, nut, and floral sectors.
The theme of this year's event, Growing Together, highlights the importance for every sector of the horticulture industry to come together to build a stronger more resilient food system to feed local and international consumers.
As part of the trade show program, Growcom will be launching the much-anticipated Future Fields, the new industry strategic plan for the next decade.
Queensland's resilient and committed horticulture industry is on track to contribute almost $3 billion in gross value of production for the 2021-22 season, the second largest season on record.
Many of the big, intractable challenges we face as an industry are entirely within our power to address.
Accordingly, Future Fields is creating a space for collaboration that would not ordinarily exist and gives all with a stake in our industry the opportunity to contribute and take action to make a real difference.
It is our intent that the plan also marks a turning point for the sector. One where we become more outward looking and ambitious.
Growcom congratulates the Queensland government on recognising the importance of future-proofing this passionate sector from challenges such as climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, and disruption to global supply chains.
You can download a copy of the Future Fields plan and learn more at www.futurefields.info
