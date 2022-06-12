North Queensland Register
Comment

Horticulture takes centre stage at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre

By Richard Shannon, Acting Ceo
June 12 2022 - 12:00am
The theme of this year's Hort Connections Conference is Growing Together.

There is an air of excitement in Brisbane this week with the horticulture industry's annual Hort Connections Conference kicking off at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre.

