All major milk processors released their new milk contracts on June 1.
All processors announced a significant increases in prices, as expected, with increases between 9-12 cents a litre, except farmers owned that has announced only a 5c/L increase.
Advertisement
All processors now pay between 80-85c/L on average.
Of the three major processors, Norco announced a potential 12c/L increase which will see an average of perhaps around 84c/L.
Lactalis announced a 9c/L with an expected average price around 81-82 c/L.
DFMC, who supply Bega, announced a 10.5c/L increase that will see them average around 83c/L in southern Queensland. DFMC is expected to average around 81c/L in North Queensland.
Are farmers excited by the price increases? No.
Will this be enough to stop an exodus of farmers from the industry? No.
The cost increases from fertiliser, chemicals, fuel and purchased feed over the past year are likely to more than swallow up the price increases.
And the ongoing wet and muddy conditions will continue to hamper production and milk quality.
There are likely to be further increases during June and there needs to be.
To get farmers excited and profitable again, prices need to average at least 90c/L. Anything less than this will see the exodus from the industry continue.
Farmers have time before they need to sign, so do not sign anything yet.
Get quotes from all processes to see who pays you the most, since there will be significant variations between processors for individual farmers.
Make it clear to processors that you need more to stay in the industry.
There is no spare milk in Australia to send to Queensland, so processors need Queensland milk.
Processors need to demand money in the retail sector to remain profitable and pay farmers 90c/L or the spiral of falling milk supply will continue.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.