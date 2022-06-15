North Queensland Register

Green Day Energy receives $5m grant for renewable energy plant

Sally Gall
Updated June 15 2022 - 9:58pm, first published 9:00pm
Richmond 'green coal' plant funding

A federal funding injection into a western Queensland project that aims to turn prickly acacia into a carbon-neutral energy source has been announced.

