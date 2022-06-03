Northern producers gathered at the Dalrymple saleyards last night for the Northern Beef Producers Expo commercial cattle competition presentation dinner.
The dinner event was an opportunity to celebrate the winners and place-getters from the cattle competition that took place on June 3.
Attendees enjoyed an evening feasting on delicious smoked meats from Smokin' & Grillin' Townsville.
An auction was also held to raise funds to go toward the Bonnie Black appeal with auction items generously donated from attendees of the expo.
Stay tuned for the full list of competition winners to come. In the meantime, check out these familiar faces from the evening.
Pictures: Zoe Thomas.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
