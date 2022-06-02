Queenslanders are encouraged to have their say on a new strategy to tackle the impacts of feral deer.
Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries and Minister for Rural Communities Mark Furner said feral deer numbers were growing and posing an increasing threat to biodiversity, agriculture and public safety.
"Under the new strategy we aim to make feral deer management more effective through partnerships and planning," Mr Furner said.
"Because they're so mobile, deer graze across large areas and control efforts are most effective when conducted cooperatively with other land managers and local groups.
"It's also very important to prevent any releases or escapes by domesticated deer, or relocation of feral deer."
Mr Furner said the draft strategy sets out the goals and objectives for stakeholders to help them better understand their responsibilities.
"It also provides guidance for local government biosecurity planning and encourages a coordinated approach to managing feral deer," he said.
"We know that different stakeholders have different viewpoints, so we're seeking as much feedback as possible through public consultation to further refine the strategy."
Not only do feral deer cause motor vehicle accidents, but also compete with livestock for pasture, damage crops and restoration works, cause erosion and spread weeds.
Feral deer are restricted invasive animals under the Biosecurity Act 2014.
A keystone of the strategy review is to update it to reflect the current legislation.
For more information visit the Queensland Agriculture and Fisheries ehub.
Consultation is open until June 30.
