78 steers up to 200kg averaged 616c/kg selling to a top of 690c/kg. 337 steers between 200kg to 320kg averaged 541c/kg and topped 650c/kg. 151 steers between 320kg to 400kg averaged 450c/kg selling to a top of 502c/kg. 34 steers over 400kg averaged 434c/kg and topped 596c/kg.