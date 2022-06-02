North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Lightweight steers top 690c/kg to return $1323 at Charters Towers saleyards

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
Updated June 2 2022 - 2:04am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charters Towers vendors Dylan and Jane Knuth of Merrilands Station offloaded 12 Brahman steers for 634c/kg weighing an average of 178kg to return $1131/hd. Seen here with Elders Charters Towers agent Olly Peel. Picture: Elders Charters Towers.

3260 head were yarded at the Charters Towers combined agents' prime and store sale on June 1.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Thomas

Zoe Thomas

Journalist - North Queensland Register/Queensland Country Life

Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.