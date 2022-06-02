3260 head were yarded at the Charters Towers combined agents' prime and store sale on June 1.
The yarding consisted of 1404 store cattle and 1856 prime cattle.
Store cattle consisted of 796 steers, 608 heifers and 46 cows and calves. Prime cattle consisted of 406 bullocks, 195 heifers, 1131 cows and 124 bulls.
Agents' noted cattle consisted of good pens of fresh bullocks and cows that sold to a strong market; with pens of quality steers and heifers selling for competitive rates.
The yarding was drawn from Lawn Hill, Mount Coolon, Richmond and both local and coastal areas.
Local vendors on the ground Dylan and Jane Knuth of Merrilands Station, Charters Towers, offloaded 12 Brahman steers for 634c/kg weighing an average of 178kg to return $1131/hd.
The total yarding averaged 417c/kg to return an average of $1502 per head.
Bullocks were quoted 10c easier, heifers were 10c dearer, cows were 5c easier and bulls were 15c easier on last week's rates.
140 medium steers and bullocks up to 500kg averaged 385c/kg selling to a top of 434c/kg. 266 heavy steers and bullocks over 500kg averaged 399c/kg and topped 428c/kg.
195 medium heifers up to 440kg averaged 396c/kg selling to a top of 456c/kg. 233 medium cows up to 400kg averaged 316c/kg and topped 350c/kg. 898 heavy cows over 400kg averaged 350c/kg selling to a top of 400c/kg.
212 medium bulls up to 450kg averaged 458c/kg and topped 570c/kg. 108 heavy bulls over 450kg averaged 342c/kg selling to a top of 412c/kg.
Bullocks topped at 406c/kg, sold on account C R White, to weigh 644kg to return $2616/hd.
Best priced trade heifers were presented on account Burdekin Downs and sold for 390c/kg, weighing 524kg to return $2045/hd.
The top pen of cows were sold by Hillside Grazing for 370c/kg, weighing 579kg to return $2144/hd.
16 bulls sold on account Lawn Hill (LHRPHC) made 340c/kg and weighed 742kg to return $2524/hd.
Agents' noted store cattle were made up of good lines of steers, mickeys and heifers. Competition was active across all lines with strong prices to show.
78 steers up to 200kg averaged 616c/kg selling to a top of 690c/kg. 337 steers between 200kg to 320kg averaged 541c/kg and topped 650c/kg. 151 steers between 320kg to 400kg averaged 450c/kg selling to a top of 502c/kg. 34 steers over 400kg averaged 434c/kg and topped 596c/kg.
196 mickeys up to 400kg averaged 466c/kg selling to a top of 542c/kg.
121 heifers up to 200kg averaged 518c/kg and topped 554c/kg. 439 heifers between 200kg to 320kg averaged 468c/kg selling to a top of 614c/kg. 48 heifers between 320kg to 370kg averaged 422c/kg topping at 434c/kg.
A pen of 21 steers on account D and K Bolton made 650c/kg, weighing 208kg to return $1352/hd.
A pen of 29 heifers on account RJ and AG Christensen made 614c/kg, weighing 201kg to return $1235/hd.
10 cows and calves sold on account I and T Frohloff to return $2450 per unit.
The next Charters Towers prime and store sale will be held on June 8.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
