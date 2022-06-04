North Queensland Register
Home/Opinion

Opinion: what are your favourite show memories?

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
June 4 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Turns out, I've had a soft spot for ag shows since the 90s. Picture supplied.

Our weekly opinion pieces are written by North Queensland Register journalists. The thoughts expressed are their own.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Thomas

Zoe Thomas

Journalist - North Queensland Register/Queensland Country Life

Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.