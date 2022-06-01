North Queensland Register

Leg found on Northern Territory highway could belong to pedestrian

By Aaron Bunch
June 1 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The owner of a partial human leg found on the Stuart Highway in the NT was likely hit by a vehicle.

The mysterious case of the partial human leg found on a major Northern Territory highway has deepened.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.