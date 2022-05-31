The Curry Merry Muster is gearing up for its annual festival, announcing an Australian theme for the 2022 street parade.
Floats will line the Cloncurry streets on Friday August 5 for the annual street parade, with decorations and costumes interpreting this year's theme, 'Aussie, Aussie, Aussie'.
Curry Merry Muster Festival president Janessa Bidgood said this year's theme was about celebrating what being Aussie means to you.
"Whether that's beach, snags and pluggers or it might be bush, horses and billy tea. We can't wait to see how people bring this theme to life in this years event," Ms Bidgood said.
"Our aim is always to get as many floats as possible, which range from motorbikes, to cars, to flat bed trucks to the ever growing parade of shined up prime movers. Everyone is welcome - so start planning your Aussie, Aussie, Aussie float!"
Ms Bidgood said the street parade was a founding element of the Curry Merry Muster Festival, now in its 67th year.
"The street parade is one of the long standing elements of the festival that have been there since the start. It's important that we keep these parts of history alive for future generations, and why wouldn't we...it's so much fun," she said.
"We see some really cool floats, and we also see some pristine vintage cars, and very well presented prime movers, each and everyone makes up the versatile nature of our community and our event, we love when people bring their pride and joy down to join the parade and seeing the creativity that goes into the bigger floats just gets you in the Festive spirit immediately.
"Last years parade was impacted by some uncertainty with COVID-19, but we still had a great turn out of over 30 floats."
Ms Bidgood said this year's festival was shaping up to be bigger and better than ever.
The 2022 event is shaping up to be a massive one with some key features such as the introduction of Lane Pittman performing at the Bush Poet's Brekkie, an enormous LED Ferris wheel, Toyota Pull and the exciting Calcutta for The Ken Coleman chute out," she said.
"Details will be shared on Facebook between now and the event so you have all the info, make sure you follow our page to stay up to date."
Disclaimer: North West Star journalist Samantha Campbell is a committee member of the Curry Merry Muster Festival.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales and Queensland and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
