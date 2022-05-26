QRL launch outback logo competition

Queensland's junior Outback teams are seeking a new emblem.

Queensland Rugby League's Outback teams are on a mission to find their identity.

From St George in the south, up to Julia Creek in the north, and as far west as Mount Isa, the Queensland Outback teams from across the region have been without an emblem for as long as anyone can remember.

Advertisement Ad

But now the QRL, led by Queensland Outback league and club coordinator Peter Rafter, are going to help the teams - ranging from boys and girls under 14s sides right up to men's and women's opens - establish a logo.

The public will have the opportunity to design the emblem for the Outback teams, with Rafter saying the idea for the competition has been brewing over the past few years.

"It was about three years ago and the junior girls Outback team asked where their logo was," Rafter said.

"The girls suggested to their manager Jacey Palmer that we get one and she mentioned it to me but with COVID it got put on the backburner.

Advertisement Ad

"I've been thinking about it ever since. We didn't have any sort of a logo and I just want to have a bit ownership, something they can put into it and recognise.

"It will give them a bit of identity. It will be on their shirts and jerseys and on my van as well.

"Why hasn't there been one? I have no idea... it's just classed as Queensland Outback and that's it. But even when I go do the jersey and shirt designs, I've always thought there's something missing and that's what it is.

"From the Australian Kangaroos down to the Bribie Island Warrigals, they all have their team logo and these guys don't have one.

"We need one. We need to get it out there."

The public can pitch forward any idea they want for the emblem, as long as it represents the Queensland Outback in some way.

Rafter said the colours of the Outback teams were generally maroon and ochre and he wanted those who were putting forward entries to use their imagination.

He also told the kids at this year's Outback Junior Muster about the competition and said they couldn't stop talking about it and the part they would get to play.

"What sort of logo is completely open to the imagination - it can be a sunset, scenery, building, a bird, an animal," Rafter said.

"It's going to be open to everyone. The entries will go through the Queensland Outback Advisory Committee and they'll select some finalists.

"From there we'll put it out there for our kids, all the kids that have played in the Outback, and get them to vote on it.

Advertisement Ad

"From next year onwards, the winning design will be on our jerseys. It's something for the kids to be involved with, these kids whose whole goal is to just play for a Queensland Outback team. We want to give it back to them."

The final design will not only be featured on all gear from 2023, but the winner will receive a signed Queensland Maroons State of Origin jersey.

To enter, submit your idea or design to Peter Rafter via email by Tuesday July 26.

Email your design or idea to p.rafter@qrl.com.au with a few sentences explaining how the logo would relate to the Outback and how you came up with the idea. Include your name, age and contact details.