Burdekin-based sugarcane grower Owen Menkens has been elected as the new Canegrowers chairman by representatives of every Queensland sugarcane region.
Mr Menkens succeeds Mackay grower Paul Schembri who recently retired after serving as chairman of the industry body since 2013 after first joining almost 40 years ago.
Based at Home Hill, Mr Menkens said it was an honour and looked forward to working with, and for, growers.
"I'm focused on a bright future for growers in a profitable, stable and diversified industry," he said.
"This is an exciting and interesting time for us with new opportunities for our crop, which can contribute to efforts on climate change as a renewable resource and we have an established sustainability certification system that sets us up to be a premium brand of sugar worldwide.
"I also look forward to working on some of our challenges, like rising input costs, as well as representing growers in discussions with the new federal government."
Mr Menken's farming business is accredited in Smartcane BMP, the industry's best management practices program.
The Canegrowers Policy Council of 20 growers also met in Brisbane to elect a board for a three year term.
The new Queensland Canegrowers board consists of; Owen Menkens, chairman, Burdekin, Mark Mammino, senior vice chairman, Isis, Joseph Marano, vice chairman, Innisfail, Kevin Borg, Plane Creek, Stephen Calcagno, Cairns region, Chris Bosworth, Herbert River, Michelle Fischer, Rocky Point and Joseph Borg, Mackay.
