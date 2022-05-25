North Queensland Register

Burdekin-based sugarcane grower Owen Menkens elected as new Canegrowers chairman

Zoe Thomas
Updated May 25 2022 - 7:22am, first published 7:00am
Burdekin-based sugarcane grower Owen Menkens has been elected as the new Canegrowers chairman. Picture: Zoe Thomas.

Burdekin-based sugarcane grower Owen Menkens has been elected as the new Canegrowers chairman by representatives of every Queensland sugarcane region.

