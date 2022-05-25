A total of 1277 head were yarded at the Mareeba combined agents' prime and store sale on May 24.
The yarding consisted of 48 bulls, 76 cows, 303 steers, 268 heifers, 245 yearling bulls, 273 yearling heifers, 63 yearling steers and one cow and calf.
Queensland Rural Mareeba agent Jake Smith said it was a dearer Mareeba market this week.
"A very, very good yarding of cattle overall," he said.
"We had a full gallery of buyers and a few extra buyers this week."
Mr Smith said the steer market remained firm.
"There were some very good runs of lightweight steers on offer, some 200 kilograms," he said.
"Our lightweight steers topped out at 700 cents, but were selling anywhere from 600 to 700 cents. They were high grade Brahman cattle.
"There was one isolated sale of live weight steers that sold out to 715 cents.
"The quality was there, the money was there."
Mr Smith said a run of between 240 to 250 kilogram northern Brahman heifers sold 30 cents dearer than a fortnight ago.
"There were about 260 in the run of all spayed heifers and they were making from 440 to 470 cents," he said.
"Lightweight heifers made anywhere from 450 to 550 cents and we did see some good flat back type heifers make around 580 to 600 cents."
The total yarding averaged 490c/kg to return an average of $1311 per head.
48 bulls averaged 319c/kg selling to a top of 474c/kg. 76 cows averaged 330c/kg selling to a top of 394c/kg. 303 steers averaged 443c/kg selling to a top of 568c/kg. 268 heifers averaged 451c/kg selling to a top of 536c/kg.
245 yearling bulls averaged 594c/kg selling to a top of 710c/kg. 273 yearling heifers averaged 541c/kg selling to a top of 566c/kg. 63 yearling steers averaged 558c/kg selling to a top of 678c/kg.
One cow and calf sold at $1580.
The next Mareeba prime and store sale will be held on May 31 at 8am.
