North Queensland Register
Home/Politics

Kennedy LNP candidate push for NQ truck driver training school

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
May 14 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kennedy LNP candidate Bryce Macdonald and Federal Assistant Minister for Road Safety and Freight Transport Scott Buchholz. Photo supplied.

LNP candidate for Kennedy, Bryce Macdonald, will push for a federally funded truck driver training school in North Queensland to meet growing demand for experienced staff in the freight and logistics sector.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Senior Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales and Queensland and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.