Weaner steers make 738c, average of $1018/hd at Charters Towers

May 11 2022 - 8:00am
Competition pushes up prices at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 1883 cattle on Wednesday consisting of 622 prime cattle and 1261 store cattle.

