Competition pushes up prices at Charters Towers

Bullocks topped at 407c, sold on a/c Matt McClymont, Truro, Hughenden, that weighed 493kg to return $2006/hd. Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c Cunningham Cattle Co, Esmeralda, Croydon, that sold for 396c and weighed 339kg to return $1343/hd. The top pen of cows was sold by Winsper Family Trust, Kurong Station, Cloncurry, for 354.2c, weighing 520kg to return $1841/hd. Bulls sold on a/c Cunningham Cattle Co, Esmeralda, Croydon, topped at 360c and weighed 706kg to return $2543/hd.