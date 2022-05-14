North Queensland Register
Comment

Solar energy system delivers savings for dairy farm

By Torie Harrison, Eastausmilk Project Officer
May 14 2022 - 12:00am
Breaking down the benefits of solar on farm

A dairy in the Burnett region, milking 160 cows, has implemented a photovoltaic (PV) system and management opportunity based on the energy audit report the farm received through the Energy Savers Plus Program Extension. Through the program the business site received a dairy shed energy audit carried out by AgVet Energy and an electrical site analysis performed by Solar Energy & Battery Storage Solutions (SEBSS) both engaged by eastAUSmilk.

