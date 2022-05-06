North Queensland Register
Santa Gertrudis pen tops CQLX cow price at 373c

Updated May 6 2022 - 6:57am, first published 5:00am
Julian Laver, Nutrien Ag Solutions Rockhampton, with a WH Neill-Ballantine, Baralaba, run of Brahman cross heifers which made 430c/kg and averaged 528kg to return $2270/head.

DEMAND for finished lines powered the cow price at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange prime and store sale on Wednesday, where a 722kg Santa Gertrudis pen topped the processor market at 373c/kg.

