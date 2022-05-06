DEMAND for finished lines powered the cow price at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange prime and store sale on Wednesday, where a 722kg Santa Gertrudis pen topped the processor market at 373c/kg.
Drawn from Spelta Grazing, Gogango, the quality heavy-weight cow offering made a return of $2695/head.
Advertisement
Julian Laver, Nutrien Ag Solutions Rockhampton, said the usual lineup of processors were active in the buying gallery to propel results.
"The Prime section held up very well with cattle selling at firm, to a shade dearer, prices," Mr Laver said.
"This cow run was exceptional quality and reached a very good price for heavy-weight cows."
In total, combined agents yarded 2679 head of cattle drawn from the local area as well as north to Bowen and Mount Coolon and south to Rosedale and Bauhinia Downs.
Slaughter cows sold to 373c, average 357c, cows 500-600kg reached 408c, average 357c, cows 400-500kg reached 408c, average 351c, cows 330-400kg reached 398c, average 341c, and cows under 330kg made 358c, average 239c.
Slaughter heifers sold to 392c, average 392c, 500-600kg reached 430c, average 419c, heifers 400-500kg reached 452c, average 409c, heifers 330-400kg made 518c, average 450c, heifers 280-330kg made 538c, average 474c, heifers 200-280kg reached 624c, average 518c, and heifers under 200kg made 620c, average 532c.
Cows and calves sold to $2820/unit, average $2442/unit.
Bulls over 600kg made 376c, average 322c, and bulls 500-600kg sold to 354c, average 328c, and bulls 400-500kg reached 358c, average 358c.
S and S Jones, Ogmore , sold a run of Brahman steers to top at 470c weighing 440kg to return $2071/hd. Willoudun Pty Ltd, Dingo, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 552c weighing 422kg to return $2331/hd. Roxborough Cattle Co, Sandringham, sold Charbray cross steers for 532c weighing 404kg to return $2152/hd.
C Cunningham, Alton Downs, sold Droughtmaster steers for 720c weighing 257kg to return $1856/hd. M and A Jamieson, Mt Larcom, sold Brangus steers for 726c weighing 240kg to return $1742/hd. E Graham, Wowan, sold Charbray cross cows for 351c weighing 695kg to return $2440/hd.
WH Neill-Ballantine, sold Charbray cross heifers for 430c weighing 528kg to return $2270/hd. S and S Jones, Ogmore, sold a run of Brahman heifers to top at 518c weighing 390kg to return $2024/hd. C Cunningham, Alton Downs, sold Droughtmaster heifers for 624c weighing 270kg to return $1685/hd.
SE and JG Farr, Garnant, sold Grey Brahman weaner heifers for 596c weighing 253kg to return $1508/hd. Nullegai Grazing, Marlborough, sold Grey Brahman weaner heifers for 564c weighing 243kg to return $1373/hd. Paul Windress sold Charbray heifers for 620c weighing 193kg to return $1200/hd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.