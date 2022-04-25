Where Bob Katter landed on Kennedy ballot draw

Not that Bob Katter needed much more help, but the incumbent MP has drawn first place on the Kennedy ballot draw.



Seeking an 11th re-election in the May 21 poll, Mr Katter was drawn one of six candidates with his main opponents the LNP's Bryce Macdonald drawing number two and Labor's Jason Brandon drawing number five.

Also read: Photos: Julia Creek Dirt n Dust Festival day two

Also read: Mount Isa sisters new label set for Sydney Fashion Week

The other candidates are the Green's Jennifer Cox, UAP's Peter Campion and one independent Jen Sackley who had previously run as a UAP candidate for Leichhardt in the 2019 election

The full ballot draw is:

1 Bob Katter (KAP)

2 Bryce Macdonald (LNP)

3 Jen Sackley (Independent)

4 Jennifer Cox (Greens)

5 Jason Brandon (ALP)

6 Peter Campion (UAP)

Want news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the North Queensland Register newsletter below.

