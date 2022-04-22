Brahmans, crossbreds sell to firm rates at Charters Towers

PRIME SALE

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 626 cattle at Wednesday's prime sale, consisting of 588 prime cattle and 39 store cattle.

The prime cattle consisted of 211 bullocks, 46 heifers, 292 cows and 39 bulls.

The store cattle consisted of 34 steers, four heifers and one cow and calf.

Cattle consisted of a reduced yarding due to a shorter week off the back of Easter, the cattle yarded sold very well and presented in good quality and condition.

The yarding was drawn from Mt Isa, Richmond, Hughenden, Mt Garnet, Julia Creek, local and coastal areas.

Bullocks were quoted 5c dearer, heifers were 5c easier, cows were 5c dearer and bulls were unchanged on last week's rates.



Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 420c and averaged 381c, and those over 500kg topped at 394c to average 378c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 386c and averaged 349c. Cows under 400kg made 350c and averaged 282c, while cows over 400kg reached 346c, averaging 292c. Bulls under 450kg made 376c and averaged 352c, while bulls over 450kg reached 370c to average 317c.



Bullocks topped at 392.2c sold on a/c Turley Cattle Co, that weighed 594kg to return $2328 /hd. Best priced light trade heifers presented on a/c Unity Pastoral sold for 386.2c and weighed 346kg to return $1335 /hd. The top pen of cows was also sold by R and S Kirkwood, for 318.2c, weighing 574kg to return $1825 /hd. Bulls sold on a/c West Leichardt topped at 352c and weighed 440kg to return $1548 /hd.



STORE SALE

There were 1618 cattle offered at Friday's rain affected store sale, consisting of 784 steers, 644 heifers, 161 mickeys, seven cows and 22 cows and calves.

Cattle presented were predominantly good quality, with some good lines of both Brahmans and crossbreds both selling to firm rates and an active buying panel, encouraged by rain and isolated showers throughout the district.

The yarding was drawn from Mt Surprise, Richmond, Mt Isa, Mt Garnet, Bowen, Hughenden, Croydon along with local and coastal areas.



Steers under 200kg reached 674c to average 579c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 674c, averaging 511c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 480c and averaged 443c and steers over 400kg sold to 432c to average 432c. Mickeys under 400kg sold to 560c, averaging 458c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 594c and averaged 473c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 594c, averaging 450c, heifers 320 - 370kg made 462c to average 434c, and heifers over 370kg topped at 478c, averaging 461c.



A line of 74 steers a/c R and S Kirkwood made 674c and weighed 205kg, returning an average of $1381/hd. A pen of 15 steers a/c Roncato Agri made 460c and weighed 353kg returning an average of $1626 /hd. A line of 60 heifers a/c R and S Kirkwood made 594c and weighed 194kg returning an average of $1152/hd. A pen of 20 Brangus heifers a/c JR Connolly made 478c and weighed 392kg returning an average of $1872/hd. Four cows and calves sold on a/c M and M Lyons returned $2250/unit.