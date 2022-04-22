Competition strong at Emerald

Similar numbers were offered from a fortnight ago with almost 1400 head penned at Emerald on Thursday.

Quality offered was fairly good and values remained firm to slightly easier, but still competition was still strong on the quality cattle.

In the prime section bullocks over 550kg sold to 392c to average 372c, heavy steers 500-550kg topped at 424c to average 392, heavy heifers over 400kg coming under feeder and prime competition reached 466c to average 377c, heavy cows over 520kg topped at 348c to average 338c, cows 450-520kg made as much as 338c to average 329c, while bulls over 600kg sold to 333c.

In the store section, heavy feeder steers 400-500kg reached 532c to average 491c, trade feeder steers 350-400kg sold to 584c to average 544c, 280-350kg steers topped at 694c to average 549c, weaner steers 200-280kg made as much as 664c to average 530c, while light steers under were too few to quote. Trade feeder heifers 350-400kg sold to 460c to average 404c, 280-350kg heifers topped at 550c to average 442c, weaner heifers 200-280kg made as much as 574c to average 432c, while light heifers under 200kg sold to 460c.

Highlights:

The New family, Many Waters, Nebo, sold Santa cross No. 1 steers to top at 558c for 377kg and $2107, while the Sparrow family, Malden, Alpha, had their 593kg Droughtmaster cows to 347c and $2059. The Anderson family, Brendans Past Co, Alpha, had their Brahman weaner steers to 592c for 265kg and $1650.



Garnett and Lindley Hollier, Cluen Station, Dysart, offered 418kg Droughtmaster steers to 490c and $2049, while the 285kg Droughtmaster weaners from, Chasford, Moranbah, account the Pownall family made to 678c and $1936. The Garside and McPhail family, Mt Walker, Dysart, sold 276kg Angus weaner steers to make 664c for 276kg and $2140.



Dan and Tara Perry, Glendon, Emerald, offered 290kg Droughtmaster weaner heifers to 530c and $1545. Lawrence and Pat Hack, Rocklea, Alpha, offered two pens of large frame Euro cross cows with branded calves at foot about four months old, sold for $3250/unit.