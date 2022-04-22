Market softens at Eidsvold

There was a reduced yarding of 247 head including 27 x 27 cows and calves at Eidsvold Livestock and Property's fortnightly cattle sale Wednesday.

The market was softer compared to the previous sale in most areas.

Cows and calves sold to a top of $3060/unit and PTIC Brahman cows sold to a top of $1830/hd.

Weaner steers sold to a top of 712.2c, returning $1226/hd.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Santa cross steers from Gayndah sold for 484c at 486kg returning $2356/hd.

Santa cross steers from Mundubbera sold for 634c at 264kg returning $1676/hd.

Droughtmaster cross steers from Monto sold for 542c at 305kg returning $1653/hd.

Santa cross steers from Monto sold for 630c at 215kg returning $1359/hd.

Charolais cross steers from Eidsvold sold for 648c at 262kg returning $1699/hd.

Charolais cross steers from Eidsvold sold for 712c at 172kg returning $1226/hd.



Charolais heifers from Monto sold for 624c at 205kg returning $1282/hd.

Droughtmaster cross heifers from Monto sold for 520c at 230kg returning $1196/hd.



Charolais bull from Eidsvold sold for 270c at 805kg returning $2390/hd.

Santa bulls from Eidsvold sold for 348c at 597kg returning $2080/hd.

Charbray cross mickey bulls from Eidsvold sold for 576c at 230kg returning $1325/hd.

Brahman cross Speckle Park mickey bulls from Mundubbera sold for 562c at 253kg returning $1423/hd.

Charbray cross cows and calves from Mundubbera sold for $3060/unit.

Brahman cross cows and calves from Eidsvold sold for $2350/unit.

Brahman PTIC cows from Mundubbera sold for $1830/unit.

Charbray cross PTIC cows from Eidsvold sold for $1690/unit.