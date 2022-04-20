Yearling steers top at 500c at Mareeba

There was a total yarding of 469 head at Mareeba on Tuesday including 10 sold open auction.

The sale averaged 334.17c/kg, averaging $1127.28/head.

The yarding consisted of 57 bulls averaging 268.3c/kg selling to a top of 326.2c/kg, 48 cows averaging 286.5c/kg selling to a top of 342.2c/kg, 68 steers averaging 334.9c/kg selling to a top of 428.2c/kg, 17 heifers averaging 347.5c/kg selling to a top of 396.2c/kg, 11 yearling bulls averaging 329.1c/kg selling to a top of 422.2c/kg, six yearling heifers averaging 373.1c/kg selling to a top of 386.2c/kg, 25 yearling steers averaging 473c/kg selling to a top of 500.2c/kg, 10 cows and 10 calves at $1500.